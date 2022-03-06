'Chakda Xpress' star Anushka Sharma wishes Indian women’s cricket team ahead of World Cup quest

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is playing the role of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in 'Chakda Xpress', has wished the Indian women’s cricket team as they begin their cricket World Cup quest today.

Anushka wrote on social media, “Give it up for the WOMEN IN BLUE! The entire nation is with you. Wishing you the best for a great World Cup!”

Meanwhile, Anushka has started her preparation to become a cricketer for 'Chakda Xpress'. A few days earlier, she took to social media to give a glimpse of her bowling practice.

Anushka is making a massive return to the movies after her pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India’s most decorated women cricketer Jhulan.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three Rs 300 crore-plus films – 'Sultan', 'PK' and 'Sanju' – under her belt.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:36 AM IST