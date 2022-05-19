Case filed against Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh for 'promoting gutka': Report

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have landed themselves in a legal soup for 'promoting gutka'.

According to a report in Times Now, a Muzaffarpur-based activist named Tamanna Hashm has filed a case against SRK, Big B, Ajay and Ranveer under sections 467, 468, 439 and 120B. The complaint accuses the stars of "misusing their popularity for promoting gutka only in greed of money".

The report also mentioned that the matter will now be heard in the court on May 27.

Of late, several actors have been facing public ire for promoting gutka and pan masala. Owing to that, Akshay Kumar, who had recently collaborated with a pan masala brand, terminated his contract and even apologised to his fans.

"I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause," he had stated.

Akshay too had clarified at an event that he was promoting 'elaichi' with the advertisements and not tobacco.

SRK, Big B and Ranveer have not issued any statements on the matter yet.

