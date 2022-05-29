e-Paper Get App

'Can't cope with it': Radhika Apte says she's tired of seeing her colleagues undergoing 'surgeries to change their face and bodies'

Radhika revealed that she can’t cope with her colleagues who have gone under the knife to change their face and bodies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

Actress Radhika Apte recently revealed that she can’t cope with her colleagues who have gone under the knife to change their face and bodies.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 'Parched' actress said, “What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies”.

She added, “I just can’t cope with it. And I don’t see a lot of people standing up for it or standing against it. In fact, (there are) people (from the industry) who talk about body positivity themselves and they have gone through so many things (done). I am a bit tired of that and I find it very, very challenging (to accept).”

article-image

The actress has headed back to London to be with her husband after wrapping up 'Vikram Vedha'.

Radhika has made a place for herself in Bollywood with her prowess as an artist. She entered the industry in 2005 with a small role in the film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi'.

Over the years, she has also been a part of several Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu and Bengali films. Radhika has also left a mark internationally.

article-image

