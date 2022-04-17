'Cannot wait to have my own iconic Bollywood dance numbers', says 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' fame Sharvari

Sharvari Wagh is one of the most promising debutants in the industry and she has managed to make heads turn within the industry and fans alike.

Even though Sharvari is not from the industry, she has seamlessly made inroads and is constantly working towards honing her skills.

The young actor, loves dancing and has been trying to learn different dance forms. Infact, she prefers dancing as a form of work-out rather than hitting the gym.

Talking about the same, Sharvari shared, “I love dancing as a form of workout and it makes me the happiest. We have some very talented dancers in India and I connect with them through Instagram to try and do a workshop with them. I believe in learning new dance forms and challenging myself by trying to learn different styles.”

She further adds, “Currently, I have been learning kathak and freestyle hip hop almost every alternate day. I have converted a small room in my house into a dance studio. I can’t wait to have my own iconic Bollywood dance numbers one day. That’s my end goal.”

In the recent past, Sharvari also learnt skills such as baking and playing the keyboard. She is constantly investing her time to learn new skills and absorb as much as she can.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:22 AM IST