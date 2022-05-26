Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela turns heads in a glittery white gown

Urvashi Rautela | Photo by AFP

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's appearance at Cannes 2022 was no less than a visual treat. Urvashi recently made her third appearance on the red carpet at the French Riviera, where the actress looked no less than an angel. There are no two opinions that Urvashi is a true fashionista who always manages to stun fans with her sartorial choices.

Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of 'Elvis' at the Palais des Festivals. She opted for a glittery white gown, by Milla Nova. It featured a combination of a gorgeous long-sleeved semi-transparent fully embellished bodice. The gown had a unique slit, ruched ruffled long trail, which also had a sparkly trail beneath it.

The ensemble had a slit cut in the front, which flaunted her toned legs. The see-through lace details at the neckline and the fringes at the waist complimented the gown well.

She paired her look with white bow tie stilettos, which complemented her look beautifully. Talking about the makeup, Urvashi went for a dramatic look with smokey eyelids, flushed rose cheeks, and nude glossy lipstick. With her hair tied in an updo bun. She rounded off her look with a diamond-studded ring and heart-shaped earrings.

Urvashi walked the red carpet with all pride and grace as she smiled for the shutterbugs and posed for them happily.