Cannes 2022: R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ to be screened today at the Palais des Festival

R. Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is set to have its world premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It will have its world premiere at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on May 19.

The film, a biographical drama, is based on ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan, who introduced the liquid fuel rocket technology in India in the early 1970s. India's Ministry of Culture has officially selected the film for its Red Carpet World Premiere.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Madhavan plays the role of the eponymous Indian scientist, Nambi Narayanan, and has also directed, produced and written the film.

A source revealed, “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is one of the most looked forward to films at Cannes Film Festival this year. Even before the film has been screened, Rocketry has piqued everyone’s interest. It’s a special show that’s not been listed on the website but people are trying their best to get seats for this exclusive world premiere!”

The Palais des Festival premiere will take place during a prime-time slot at 9 pm on Thursday, May 19 as part of the celebration of India as the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market this year.

The film, which also stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie, and special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya, has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English across India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

Produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments, distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India, and internationally distributed by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 1, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:09 AM IST