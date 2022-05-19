Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde makes her red carpet debut in a strapless feathered gown

Actress Pooja Hegde is the latest Indian celebrity to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film festival 2022.

The ‘Radhe Shyam’ star who is a part of the Indian delegation at the French Riviera dolled up in strapless a ballroom gown decked with feathers.

Pooja attended the grand premiere of Tom Cruise's latest film 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Pooja wrote, “Soaking it all in… #cannes2022 #redcarpet #IndiaAtCannes”

Hegde is extremely proud to represent India at the 75th edition of the event.

During the inauguration of Indian pavilion, Pooja said, "I've not come (to the Cannes Film Festival) with a brand, but I've come with brand India. I've come (here) as a representative. It's an honour for me to be very honest to come (here) as an Indian actor celebrating Indian cinema."

The festival is special this year for India as it has been chosen as the 'Country of Honour' at Marche Du Film.

Meanwhile on work front, Pooja has commenced the shoot for superstar Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

She started shooting for the film right before leaving for the Cannes Film Festival.

There are two foreign schedules on the cards for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Pooja will also be seen in 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Deepika Padukone performs Ghoomar with Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia at Cannes 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:58 AM IST