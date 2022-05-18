Cannes 2022: 'Only Deepika Padukone and I were in sarees and we attracted a lot of attention,' says Namita Lal

Actress-producer Namita Lal had an incredible and an extremely fulfilling experience at the Cannes Film Festival. There to promote two of her films, ‘Country of Blind’ and ‘Before Life After Death’, the actress-producer walked the red carpet, where she met actress Deepika Padukone, music composer-singer AR Rahman and Hollywood actress Julianne Moore.

“The experience of visiting Cannes was amazing. To be on the red carpet with these people was incredible. I am here with two of my films, I got the invite through some close friends in the industry in France. I relished the experience. It was so different this year, after two years of Covid-19. India was being honoured and there was a whole Indian contingent at the opening which I didn’t see in 2019,” she says.

She adds, “The red carpet was just amazing. It was a very emotional moment for me and I enjoyed it. I was in the same area as the jury members. I also got an opportunity to click photos with Deepika, Julianne, AR Rahman and some ministers as well.”

Talking about meeting Deepika, she says, “Deepika was dressed in an amazing saree and was looking stunning. I was in a saree too. In fact, we were the only two people in a saree and we attracted a lot of attention,” she laughs.

Ask her which film of Deepika she loves the most, Namita replies, “I loved Deepika in Piku. I found her totally in character, without the normal makeup and get-up she has had for other characters. She was just so in character in Piku.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:30 PM IST