Cannes 2022: From Pyaaz Kachori to Kalakand, here's what Indian celebrity guests were served at Anurag Thakur's formal dinner

A formal dinner was hosted by India's Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur for the Indian contingent and celebrity guests who walked the red carpet along with him, on Tuesday evening, the opening day of Cannes Film Festival 2022.

While the menu, the details for which have been accessed exclusively by ANI, was Indian, it had representation from various parts of the country.

From the famous 'Pyaaz Kachori' to 'Laal Maas' and 'Gatte ki Sabzi' from Rajasthan to 'Kadhi and Khichdi' from Gujarat, it was a relatable affair for the guests.

Indian delicacies like 'Kalakand' left a sweet taste in the mouth to celebrate India as the 'Country of Honour' at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

On the opening day, the Cannes Red Carpet was lit by 10 Indian celebrities as they walked as part of the Indian delegation led by the Union Minister.

Music composer AR Rahman, actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, writer and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Mame Khan and CBFC member Vani Tripathi were among the ones who walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 02:41 PM IST