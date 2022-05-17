Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone stuns in Sabyasachi outfit and jewellery - watch video

Actress Deepika Padukone has reached Cannes to be part of the prestigious film festival this year as one of jury members.

It is indeed a proud moment for India as Deepika is representing the country on the international stage. As the festival kicks off, the judges' panel was introduced on Tuesday.

The official Twitter account of Festival de Cannes also shared a photo of the jury members.

📸Instantané #Photocall du Jury du 75e Festival de Cannes !

- #Photocall instant of the 75th Festival de Cannes Jury!#Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/nkilgrLGBm — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 17, 2022

According to a video doing the rounds on the internet, Deepika can be seen sitting at the centre of the judges' table, beaming with joy as her name is called out.

Another video of Deepika revealing how she will approach her role has also been shared online. She also answered several other questions.

Deepika Padukone attends the Jury press conference during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaAsCannesJury pic.twitter.com/quF5sQVGIu — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) May 17, 2022

For the jury press conference, Deepika opted for a Sabyasachi outfit. She wore clothing and high jewellery from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection - the global resort series.

Her look featured a printed Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora with monogram buttons and pleated wool trousers. It was paired with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that has been crafted with multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds.

Deepika made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

Meanwhile, on work front, she will next be seen in 'Pathaan', which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the movies after over four years. It will be released on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, and will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Deepika will also reunite with Big B for the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:18 PM IST