Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone serves 'Maleficent' vibes with her jaw-dropping look on Day 8

Photo by AFP

Cannes [France]: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone arrived for the grand premiere of the film Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival and left people awestruck with her jaw-dropping look.

On Wednesday, Day 8 of the Cannes Fest, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of charming pictures on the red carpet.

Once again, Deepika opted for a Louis Vuitton gown. She recently became the first Indian brand ambassador for the internationally recognised label.

The 'Piku' actor donned a floor-length gown covered in black and golden metallic patterns, giving it an undeniable gleam and regal appearance. She looked glamorous as she also wore a matching shoulder piece with dramatic black fur sleeves, which enhanced her look.

Deepika chose a smokey eye and a nude-brown lip for her look. Her hair was sleeked back and she wore it down to her shoulders. She complimented her appearance with black and golden minimal earrings that matched the colour of her stunning gown.

Commenting, husband Ranveer Singh called her a "Queen". Her fans were amazed at her latest appearance.

A fan commented, "I don't know how many times my jaw has dropped at this point."

Another said, "Really Amazing, Fantastic, Gorgeous!!!! Don't have a word."

One more fan said, "Giving out those MALEFICENT vibes!!!" A fan even called her, "The Mother of Cannes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.