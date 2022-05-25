Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she twirls in pink and green floral dress - see photos

Actress Deepika Padukone has been serving looks upon looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The 'Padmaavat' actress, who is a part of the jury at the gala that opened May 17, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared several pictures.

She left netizens in awe of her yet again as she opted for a bright pink and green floral off-shoulder dress. Deepika tied her hair in a high bun and posed in the dress while twirling in the streets of the French town.

Take a look at her photos here:

On the seventh day of the film festival, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor donned an orange gown frill dress and exuded charm with her smile. Her hair was styled in a messy bun. She completes her look with minimal makeup and customized earrings.

Earlier, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.