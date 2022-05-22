Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone flaunts her svelte figure in black gown with plunging neckline - see photos

While Cannes Film Festival brings world fashion divas on stage, jury member Deepika Padukone stays steps ahead of her peers, dazzling in her versatile looks to send the shutter boxes on a tizzy.

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and video clips of her 5th day look at the festival.

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and video clips showcasing her look at the prestigious event.

The 36-year-old shared a stunning video, giving a glimpse of her OOTD.

The looked gorgeous in a black body cone dress with a plunging neckline. The actor accessorized her look with beautiful Cartier jewellery and kept her makeup light with red lipstick and styled her hair in a messy bun.

In one of the videos, the actor takes over the street for a photoshoot while dressed in a black turtleneck top and checkered shorts. The actress completed her ensemble with black stockings and loafers. Her makeup was flawless, and she wore her hair in a sloppy ponytail. The gorgeous ensemble was purchased from the Louis Vuitton store.

On Saturday, the 'Piku' actor donned a patterned white shirt and a pink buttoned skirt. She paired her outfit with black knee-high boots. She also had a tiny black purse with her. Her hair was styled in an effortlessly cute bun. She went boldly through the streets of the French Riviera, radiating happiness all around her.

During the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, Deepika attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner. The actress wore an edgy blazer dress to dinner and looked ultra cool and trendy. She complimented her look with brown knee-high boots and a sling purse.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham.

She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:17 AM IST