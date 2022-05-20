Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtaking in a gorgeous pastel pink gown on Day 3

Cannes [France]: At the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood's blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed up at the event's Day 3 dressed in a gorgeous pastel pink gown.

She looked breathtaking in her custom body-hugging Gaurav Gupta gown which she had paired with a pink satin cape. Aishwarya opted for mascara-laden and kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lipstick.

Photos by AFP

The actor was reportedly attending the premiere of 'Armageddon Time' which stars Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong.

On Wednesday, she had donned a black Valentino gown that had a dreamy floral touch to it. Her first look at Cannes 2022 had been head-to-toe pink attire.

Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:31 AM IST