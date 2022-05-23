Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari is a vision to behold in sheer black Sabyasachi gown - see photos

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari marked her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. On Monday, Aditi unveiled her new look from the prestigious event on Instagram.

The 'Padmaavat' actress opted for a sheer black Sabyasachi ensemble.

She looked stunning in a hand-dyed and embroidered tulle portrait gown with the Bengal Tiger Belt by Sabyasachi Accessories. Her outfit was paired with layered necklaces and a statement choker.

The actress had her hair styled in a bun and she wore a pink scarf over it.

"With my heart set in India my dreams take flight across the world," Aditi captioned her photo on Instagram.

Check out her photos here:

Advertisement

Aditi first wore a white saree by Sabyasachi. "My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite,' she had captioned her post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Wamiqa Gabbi. Written by Atul Sabharwal, 'Jubilee' has been set against the backdrop of a newly independent India.

She also has 'Gandhi Talks', a silent film billed as a dark satirical comedy with Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy in the pipeline. Music composer AR Rahman will score music for the film. Backed by Zee Studios, it is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

ALSO READ Pooja Hegde reveals she lost her makeup and outfits before Cannes 2022 debut

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:14 PM IST