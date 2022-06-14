Brahmastra: 'Junoon' Mouni Roy is the 'Queen of Darkness' in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

A day ahead of the trailer launch, the makers of 'Brahmastra', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, introduced fans to Mouni Roy's character in the film.

Alia dropped a new poster featuring Mouni. In the photo, the actress can be seen looking fierce as ever with eyes red as lava.

"Kar le sabko vash mein apne andhere ki rani hai, Brahmastra ko haasil karna, yeh Junoon ne thaani hai. Meet Junoon! Our Mysterious Queen of Darkness," Alia wrote along with the poster.

The much-awaited trailer of 'Brahmastra' is all set to release on June 15.

A few days ago, the makers shared a teaser of the film, giving the audience a sneak peek into the various characters. The video gave the audience a glimpse into the various characters in the film, including that of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is touted to be Ayan, Ranbir and Alia's labour of love and is the first installment of the planned trilogy.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.