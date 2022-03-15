Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt introduces herself as Isha on her birthday - watch video

As Alia Bhatt celebrates her 29th birthday today, the makers of her much-anticipated 'Brahmastra' dropped her first look from the film.

Alia shared a video on her Instagram handle introducing her character Isha. "Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you," she wrote.

In the video, audiences get a glimpse of different avatars of Alia, however, not much has been revealed about her role in the film yet.

Loading View on Instagram

Director Ayan Mukerji too shared the video and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel…Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! Love. Light. Fire. Go !"

After much delay due to the pandemic, the film will finally hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Alia Bhatt receives a heartfelt wish from 'mother-in-law' Neetu Kapoor on her 29th birthday

'Brahmastra' is set to unite real-life couple Alia and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the celluloid. Ranbir plays the role of 'Shiva' in the film.

Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. It is touted to be a fantasy thriller and is the first part of a planned trilogy.

It is also rumoured that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:59 AM IST