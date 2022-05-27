e-Paper Get App

Boney Kapoor's credit card fraudulently used for 5 transactions worth Rs 3.8 lakh; probe underway

The producer found out about the fraud when an executive from his bank called up for credit card bill payment on March 30

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
Boney Kapoor |

An aide of top film producer Boney Kapoor has filed a complaint against an unidentified person after the latter's credit card was fraudulently used to carry out transactions totalling Rs 3.82 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

As per the complaint, which was filed in Amboli police station on Wednesday under provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act, the accused has used the credit card to carry out five online transactions on February 9 by obtaining Kapoor's details and password, he said.

Kapoor found out about the fraud when an executive from his bank called up for credit card bill payment on March 30, the complainant has told police.

A probe has begun and efforts are on to nab the accused, the Amboli police station official said.

