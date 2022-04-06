Bombshell Bebo! Kareena Kapoor parties with her girl gang in a strapless dress with thigh-high slit

Bollywood’s stunning diva and fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan may have gorged on some biryani recently, but fitness is the actress’s priority, and her latest pictures are a proof.

Recently, Kareena shared series of pictures from her party which included her friends Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita Arora, elder sister Karisma Kapoor and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The actress donned a metallic strapless dress with a thigh-high slit.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

She also announced her OTT debut in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which will stream on Netflix.

The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

Kareena will also make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:10 AM IST