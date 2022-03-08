Bombay HC dismisses petition seeking to stop the release of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking stay on the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

The PIL was filed by Uttar Pradesh resident Intezar Hussain Sayed seeking stay on the release of the film. The film is set to be released on March 11, Friday.

The plea stated that the trailer of film seemed to depict that the movie was about Muslims killing the Kashmiri Pandits thereby hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.

He claimed that the whole movie showed one-sided view of the incident which could ignite and inflame members of the Hindu community and possibly trigger violence and immeasurable destruction across the country.

The exodus drama can now be released on its scheduled date of March 11.

Vivek Agnihotri informs, “In late 80s and early 90s, there was an organised Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir Valley. This film is about this Genocide of Hindus, specifically about the inhuman and barbarian killings and rapes of innocent Kashmiri Hindus based on radical religious terrorism. Entire culture and diversity was destroyed.”

“I believe there can never be any ‘other side’ of the religious terrorism. I have presented all points of views, even that of hardened terrorists and separatists and leaves it for the audience to decide which ideology they want to stand for. I shall not make any change in my film and I am willing to face consequences”, the filmmaker adds.

The makers of the much-talked-about movie were taken in for a huge surprise during the screening of the exodus drama held in New Delhi recently.

Apart from appreciating filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s vision to create a story (that needs to be told) highlighting the plight of Kashmiri pandits, the packed cinema hall gave a standing ovation and huge round of applause to the cinematic masterpiece. The screening echoed the same sentiments from the crowd who couldn’t stop praising the thought-provoking narrative and stupendous performances by the cast.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

It is produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:41 PM IST