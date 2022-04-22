e-Paper Get App
'Bollywood survives on South remakes': Check out early reviews of Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' hit the big screens today and within hours of its release, fans have flooded social media with reviews

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Jersey' hit the big screens today and within hours of its release, fans have flooded social media platforms with reviews.

According to the early reviews, the film is said to be one of Shahid's finest works.

While some Twitter users lauded the Shahid's performance, others praised the dialogues of the film. Some users also called the film 'boring'.

Check out some of the reactions of netizens here:

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra, and Shishir Sharma in the pivot roles.

As per several media reports, the film has a run time of 2 hours – 50 minutes – 43 seconds and has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts and a U/A certificate.

Produced by Dil Raju, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill, the film is a remake of Telugu movie ‘Jersey’ which was released in 2019.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:21 PM IST