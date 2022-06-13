Bollywood queen Madhuri Dixit presented Jiya Sosa, the best makeup educator India Award 2022 |

Makeup has become a recent game-changer. From real to reel life, makeup has turned out to be an essential practice followed by every individual to glam the lookup. The idea of accepting makeup as a prime source of confidence has also introduced new techniques. The promising makeup artist Jiya Sosa received the best makeup educator India Award this 2022. She has been educating many through her rigorous make sessions and workshops arranged in many different cities and states, making this a full-time passion - profession for many. She has been dedicating her time to introducing to the world the various international techniques used globally through her sessions empowering many to turn out to be great makeup entrepreneurs.

Jiya Sosa has traveled to 29 states covering more than 130 cities and 11 Countries over the last 6 years educating many aspiring makeup artists. She has worked with renowned faces including She has worked with celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Himanshi Khurrana, Urvashi Rautela, Mahima Chaudhary, and Parul Shah amongst many others. She has also received the award for 'Live Makeup Queen Of India' by Asian Excellence Award 2021 presented by Urvashi Rautela and the 'Best Education Academy Of India Makeup' by Parul Chauhan in 2021. Yet again she has received the 'Best Makeup Educator India 2022' by none other than the queen of hearts Madhuri Dixit.

She mentioned, "This award is special because I always wanted to empower people to build their career, and by educating even a bit of what I know is more like a superpower to me. The best moment of my life was when I received the award from Madhuri Dixit Ji as she has been the Diva of the industry for ages. I cannot be happier than this. Realizing that makeup is my strength in making it possible to reach so many people and educating them on global makeup techniques, makes me happy. It is almost like a strength to look the way you want to look, building and outshining the confidence within. I am proud that I can make this happen."