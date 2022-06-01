Body of singer KK brought to Mumbai from Kolkata |

The body of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK was brought to Mumbai from Kolkata. He passed away last night in Kolkata after a live performance.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who passed away Tuesday night after performing at a concert here.

The state government organised a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre, Rabindra Sadan.

The late singer's mortal remains were taken from SSKM Hospital to Rabindra Sadan today, where people paid their last respects to him.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of the singer and also assured requisite support to the singer's family for necessary formalities and his last rites.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences." BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda also condoled the demise of the singer and said that KK will be remembered for this versatile music. The Prime Minister said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday.

Initial post-mortem report points to cardiac arrest as reason behind KK's death: Police

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who passed away following a live concert here, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The report also said that the singer, popularly known as KK, had "prolonged cardiac issues".

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, police had said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies)

