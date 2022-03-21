Bipasha Basu gets nostalgic as 'Race' completes 14 years

It's no secret that actress Bipasha Basu's character Sonia Singh in 'Race' became an instant hit with the audience. With the film completing 14 years today, the beauty raced back in time and reminisced about her time from the sets of the film.

Speaking about the film, Bipasha said, “I think Race was the best Race out of all the films in the franchise. It was an amazing thriller and Abbas-Mustan directing the film made it even better because they are excellent with thrillers. It was a film that I really enjoyed shooting for, not only because my character was exciting and it was one of the best characters in the film, but also because of the entire cast and crew and the locations we shot the film at. The energy on the sets was palpable; everyone was one big happy unit that wanted to do incredible work."

Speaking about the shoot in South Africa, Bipasha said, “Everyone was looking good and stylish – even when we were shooting in South Africa which was really hot. It was more than 50 degrees and we were all literally melting. Our clothes had to be dried and we were all a mess but we were still looking really good. When you watch the film, you don’t feel for a second that we were performing in the sweltering heat. It was just the group, everyone together was so good and it translated beautifully onscreen.”

Talking about her favourite part of shooting for 'Race', she said, “We had fantastic music and great action. All in all, it is one of my most memorable films in terms of my character Sonia and the whole energy of shooting this film and the love we received from the audience. I really loved my look in the song 'Race' too. Race is definitely a film that is going to live in everyone’s minds forever because it was amazing and entertaining and absolutely an all-out theatre film."

The film is still culturally relevant and redefined the action genre. The plot rested heavily on Bipasha’s Sonia turning the twist around in the film in more ways than one. Successfully pulling off every plot twist, Bipasha set the benchmark high for her contemporaries back in the day.

