Bipasha Basu expecting first child with husband Karan Singh Grover? Here's the truth

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu's latest photos and videos have given her fans reason to believe she may be pregnant with her first child.

On Tuesday, Bipasha was spotted in Bandra with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, as they stepped out for dinner.

According to a video shared by a paparazzi on social media, Bipasha can be seen wearing a loose-fitting blue dress. Moments after the post was uploaded on Instagram, fans speculated whether she and her husband are expecting their first child together.

Several fans took to the comments section to debate if the outfit choice was the actress' way of beating the Mumbai heat or if she was trying to hide a baby bump.

"She is definitely pregnant... glowing mummy to be n over sized dress," a user commented. "I think she is pregnant," another user wrote.

"Bipasha Mam .. pregnant h. Qki kchh month se wo ese hi loose kapde pehan rhi h. Jisse unka baby tummy na dikhe. .... Jesa b ho Hume to Khushi hi hogi," a comment read.

However, according to a Bollywoodlife.com report, the actress is not pregnant. It was just her outfit that made everyone speculate if the actress is expecting.

The report further mentions that a source stated whenever she'd be pregnant in the future, she'll make it a point to be the first to announce it to the world.

Meanwhile, after working together in the film 'Alone', Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016.

The couple also co-starred in the thriller web series 'Dangerous', also featuring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:57 PM IST