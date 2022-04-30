Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary

It has been six years to date since Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s ‘Monkey Wedding’ took over the internet and our hearts! Pictures of the power couple at the wedding went viral and ever since, the internet has been gushing about how the pair has raised the benchmark on relationship goals. Today, everyone’s favourite IT couple completes six years of their anniversary.

Talking about their six-year long marriage, Bipasha Basu said, “I count myself lucky to be married to my best friend. Karan is everything I have ever wanted in a partner and more! These six years have felt like six months with him. Time flies when you’re having a great time – and that’s what our marriage is!”

Speaking about their sixth wedding anniversary, Karan Singh Grover said, “Bipasha is my perfect partner-in-crime. Not only is she fun, practical, hard-working and drop-dead gorgeous, but she has her head on her shoulders. We balance each other out and this is what I enjoy the most about our marriage. We look for ways to help each other grow and prosper. Can’t believe it’s already been six years to our marriage!”

And it looks like the celebrations began in advance for the couple this year. Recently, Karan made a video dedication of cute moments between him and Bipasha over the years. Not only that, the song in the video has been sung by Karan himself. Leaving netizens impressed with this romantic gesture, the couple has everyone raving about them.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:20 PM IST