Bikini-clad Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with BF Shane Gregoire - see photos

Last week, Aaliyah and Shane celebrated two years of togetherness

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared a series of mushy photos with boyfriend Shane Gregoire from their Europe vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the star kid gave a glimpse of their holiday. In one of the pictures, she can also be seen locking lips with Shane.

Check out their photos here:

Moments after posted the photos, Shane commented, "Most beautiful woman in the world."

Last week, Aaliyah and Shane celebrated two years of togetherness. They shared adorable posts for each other on Instagram.

Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. She often shares updates about her personal life with her followers and enjoys a massive fan base on social media.

She has her own YouTube channel, in which she shares videos on various topics, ranging from relationships, mental issues, trolling, and much more.

