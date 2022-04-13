'Big compliment': 'Dhaakad' actress Kangana Ranaut reacts to being compared to Charlize Theron

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently dropped an intriguing teaser of 'Dhaakad', reacted to being compared to Charlize Theron.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Kangana shared a still from her critically acclaimed film 'Thalaivii'.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "#Dhaakad was right after #Thalaivii. 20 kgs weight wasn't my only challenge my body was damaged in many ways... today to be called better than the best action star in the world is a big compliment."

Take a look:

The teaser of 'Dhaakad' features Kangana as a badass spy, acing her action skills while combating enemies and beating them at their own game. The actress dons different avatars as she goes about busting a major racket.

The sheer scale of the movie is demonstrated with high-octane action sequences which are at par with films made in this genre, internationally.

Moreover, the actress has learned a number of martial art forms and combat techniques, including hand-to-hand combat to play Agent Agni with panache and elan.

The actioner also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee along with a power-packed ensemble cast.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on May 20, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 06:14 PM IST