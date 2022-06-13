Bhupendra Jadawat reveals he underwent cricket training for his role in Laxman Utekar's 'Ittu Si Baat'

Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of his last release ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’, Bhupendra Jadawat is eagerly awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated next ‘Ittu Si Baat’ also featuring Gayatrii Bhhardwaj.

Bhupendra’s character in ‘Ittu Si Baat’ is passionate about cricket and the actor underwent rigorous training to learn the sport and to look like a professional on screen. The actor used to practice cricket for 2-3 hours daily before he started shooting for the film.

Confirming the same, Bhupendra says, “The character I play in ‘Ittu Si Baat’ is totally different than my personality. Since I don’t know much about cricket, I had to learn the sport and practice it rigorously to look like a professional on screen.”

“The process of understanding the technicalities related to the game was quite interesting and challenging. It was a great experience learning the sport under the guidance of cricket coach Dinesh Bhunu,” Bhupendra adds.

The trailer of ‘Ittu Si Baat’ has been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry and critics alike who couldn’t stop raving about the movie’s interesting narrative along with Bhupendra and Gayatrii’s chemistry.

Bhupendra’s choice of interesting characters and working with talented and critically-acclaimed filmmakers like Laxman Utekar and Shonali Bose certainly showcase his vision and graph as an actor.

The actor, who has graduated from the National School of Drama, also featured in ‘Class of 83’ produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies.