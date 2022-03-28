e-Paper Get App
Bhumi Pednekar's 'The Ladykiller' to go on floors in first week of April

Bhumi was last seen in 'Badhaai Do'.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is all set to start the shoot for Ajay Bahl’s 'The Ladykiller' in the first week of April.

She has a mighty slate of films lined up for her, which includes Anubhav Sinha’s 'Bheed' Shashank Khaitan’s 'Govinda Aala Re', Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra’s 'Afwaa' and Gauri Khan-produced 'Bhakshak', along with a couple of yet unannounced projects.

Bhumi opens up about her hectic work schedule as she heads into 'The Ladykiller' and says that she doesn’t even have time to take a personal break in 2022.

Bhumi says, “2022 is looking supremely hectic but I can’t complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of 'Badhaai Do'. I don’t think I have any time for breaks this year and honestly, it’s not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back to back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements.”

She adds, “I thrive in the madness, in the rush of constantly working, so I’m having the time of my life. I can’t wait for people to watch the films that I’m doing. Each one is supremely unique from the other and I hope they love them all.”

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:44 AM IST