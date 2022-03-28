Bhumi Pednekar's 'The Ladykiller' to go on floors in first week of April

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is all set to start the shoot for Ajay Bahl’s 'The Ladykiller' in the first week of April.

She has a mighty slate of films lined up for her, which includes Anubhav Sinha’s 'Bheed' Shashank Khaitan’s 'Govinda Aala Re', Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra’s 'Afwaa' and Gauri Khan-produced 'Bhakshak', along with a couple of yet unannounced projects.

Bhumi opens up about her hectic work schedule as she heads into 'The Ladykiller' and says that she doesn’t even have time to take a personal break in 2022.

Bhumi says, “2022 is looking supremely hectic but I can’t complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of 'Badhaai Do'. I don’t think I have any time for breaks this year and honestly, it’s not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back to back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements.”

She adds, “I thrive in the madness, in the rush of constantly working, so I’m having the time of my life. I can’t wait for people to watch the films that I’m doing. Each one is supremely unique from the other and I hope they love them all.”

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:44 AM IST