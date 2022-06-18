Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: When and where to watch Kartik Aaryan's film on OTT

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' fever refuses to die down. After ruling the theatres, the blockbuster is now set to storm the OTT world as well.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar, this entertaining and must-watch horror comedy stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on Netflix, Kartik Aaryan said, “The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' journey has been absolutely gratifying and fulfilling so far. I am super thrilled that the film has also found its home on OTT and we continue entertaining viewers and all my fans around the world."

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series further added, “After ruling the box office worldwide and bringing people back to theatres, we are super thrilled that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will entertain audiences across borders with its release on the web.”

Producer Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studio adds, "It's such a great feeling to take 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' a notch higher, a true blue entertainer that tickled audiences funny bones while getting them on the edge of their seats."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is all set to start streaming on Netflix from June 19, 2022.