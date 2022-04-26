'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan leads a sure shot blockbuster!

Makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' released their much-anticipated and exciting trailer on Tuesday which left fans super excited for the film.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

The trailer promises a perfect blend of horror and comedy, with lots of scares accompanied by heaps of laughter leaving the moviegoers excited and curious to know more

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel of the comic supernatural thriller drama of the same name. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th May 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:22 PM IST