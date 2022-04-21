Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani introduces her character Reet at the haunted haveli

Presenting the perfect mix of horror and humour, Kiara Advani revealed the first look of her mysterious character Reet, from the much awaited film of the year - 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Fans are excited to witness Kiara Advani in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, and is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani.

After much anticipation and excitement, the actress has unveiled the first motion poster of her look from the film introducing Reet to the audience. With a hint of horror, the motion poster features a petrified Kiara with a scary hand on her head. Teasing the fans with her character, Kiara divulges just a tad about Reet saying, "Meet Reet, Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet️".

Kiara shares screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 20.

The actress will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', followed by 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal.

Currently shooting for S Shankar's upcoming film with south superstar Ram Charan, Kiara will make her pan-India debut with the multi-lingual film, which is currently titled '#RC15'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:32 AM IST