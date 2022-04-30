'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kartik Aaryan-starrer's title track to be out on May 2

The much-awaited title track of the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', is finally set to be released on May 2.

The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles, is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's iconic 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

The makers on Saturday piqued the interest and anticipation of the audience by releasing a glimpse of what's in store for them. In a teaser, Kartik can be seen grooving to the tune of the signature music of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Watch the teaser here:

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is helmed by Anees Bazmee, who had also directed the original version.

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th May 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 04:55 PM IST