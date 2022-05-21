‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan gets his biggest opener with Rs 14.11 crore

Emerging as biggest mass-entertainer, Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is roaring at the box office with full force. This horror comedy that is on a spree of winning the hearts of the audiences and bringing them back to the theatres, clocks to be the second best day 1 opener for Bollywood as it rakes in a whopping Rs 14.11 crore.

This Anees Bazmee directorial that is sure to tickle your funny bones as well as get you on edge of the seat also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav amongst others.

It is a sequel of the 2007 movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. It takes a different route from its first part which was a psychological horror comedy.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios has released in theatres near you.

