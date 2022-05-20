'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings - see photos

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has just been released and the excitement amongst the audience can clearly be seen. The advance bookings for the film also set multiple records.

Ever since the film started gearing up for its release, it has been the talk of the town and now that it's here, it will be exciting to see how the box office unfolds for the Kartik-starrer.

Following his tradition, Kartik recently visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for his film. The actor follows this tradition for all his films and it comes as no surprise when he did the same for a film that is expected to end Bollywood’s dry spell today.

He shared pictures from the visit and wrote on Instagram, "वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥ 🙏🏻❤️"

Advertisement

The actor has been on his toes ever since the promotions for the film started, travelling day and night to different cities with sleepless nights and giving it his all.

Kartik also has ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Shehzada’, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 04:18 PM IST