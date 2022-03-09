Bhansali compares Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' performance with Nargis in 'Mother India'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are currently basking in the success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is also their first outing together.

While audiences have been heaping Alia with praises for her performance as the madame of Kamathipura, Gangubai, the actress has found her biggest fan in director Bhansali himself.

During a recent interaction, Bhansali stated that Alia's acting prowess is unlike any other actor's with whom he has worked before. He said that the film will be celebrated for the next 100 years and that it is an important film for the whole of Indian cinema.

Bhansali then went on to compare Alia's performance to stalwarts like Nargis, Seema Biswas and Meena Kumari.

"The performance is at par with Nargis ji in 'Mother India', with Seema Biswas in 'Bandit Queen' and with Meena Kumari in 'Saheb, Biwi aur Ghulam'. This is the fourth performance which I would talk about in the same league," Bhansali said.

He also said that it was something that he saw in Alia's eyes that convinced him to cast her in the role.

Alia and Bhansali also shared how the director secretly got the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' look test done for the actress while they were conducting a session for the film 'Inshallah'.

He revealed that during 'Inshallah's look test, he made Alia wear a white saree, tie her hair and put on a red bindi, and the actress had no clue what was going on. It was that moment in which he realised that Alia will be perfect to play the character of Gangubai.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released on Februay 25 and is currently enjoying its dream run at the box office. The film has earned over Rs 90 crore so far and is expected to breach the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of this week.

Besides Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

