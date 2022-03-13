'Being good-looking worked against me': Dino Morea on not getting films in Bollywood

Dino Morea, who was recently seen in the series 'The Empire', has revealed that filmmakers refrained from offering him roles because of his 'good looks'.

The actor, who has completed over two decades in Bollywood, told Hindustan Times that it takes guts for filmmakers to look at him differently, and that recently, he got the feedback that he was good looking.

He said that he often finds it bizarre that what do his looks have to do with him playing certain roles and that people never looked at him beyond his looks.

He stated that being good looking sometimes works against an actor in Bollywood.

Without taking any names, Dino said that all directors and producers in Bollywood were just running behind selected actors and that he hopes they back good stories and not just certain actors.

Speaking about the appreciation that he received for his performance in 'The Empire', Dino said that the role changed people's perception towards him as an actor, and that filmmakers now know him as an artist who can take risks and justify a role.

Dino averred that he waited for seven years to find a project like 'The Empire' and that he was in no rush to sign films now. He added that he is currently reaching out to filmmakers and letting them know that he is available.

Apart from Bollywood, Dino has been working in the south film industry as well. At present, he has two Telugu films lined up for release.

Besides, he also turned producer recently for the feature film 'Helmet', which starred Aparshakti Khurrana and Pranutan Bahl in lead roles.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:59 AM IST