'Bedhadak' star Shanaya Kapoor stuns in a strappy thigh-high slit dress - see pic

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is already started making it to the headlines after the announcement of her debut film 'Bedhadak', is giving pure glam vibes in an alluring green ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the debutant shared a series of photographs as she posed on a rooftop of a building.

In the pictures, she can be seen donning an attractive green slit dress with her hair left open. Her makeup was minimal and she wore strap-on heels.

Loading View on Instagram

She dropped a green heart emoticon in the caption.

Recently, she attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash with her 'Bedhadak' co-stars Lakshya Lalvani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Shanaya opted for an all-white look for the party and her photos went viral on social media.

Talking about her debut movie, 'Bedhadak' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 03:09 PM IST