Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to star in Nitesh Tiwari's love story; film to release in April 2023

Post their successful innings with ‘Chhichhore’ (which bagged Best Hindi Feature Film National Award), Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari announced their new project- 'Bawaal', featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. It will release on April 7, 2023.

Varun and Janhvi will share screen space opposite each other for the first time in 'Bawaal'.

Varun took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans. "Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday," he wrote.

Though further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, the big announcement is exciting enough for the fans of Varun and Janhvi who can’t wait to watch the two young superstars sizzle on the big screen together soon for a love story.

'Bawaal' is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:32 PM IST