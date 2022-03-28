'Badass move': Kangana Ranaut defends Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage at Oscars 2022

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to defend Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards.

The internet has been flooded with all kinds of reactions from all over the world. For the unversed, Smith slapped Rock onstage after he got miffed at the latter's joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Bollywood celebrities, too, took to their respective social media handles and reacted to the viral incident.

Kangana, who is currently hosting a reality show, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the incident. Along with it she wrote, "If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did. bada** move...hope he comes to my #lockup," Kangana wrote, and added clapping and laughing emoticons.

Earlier today, Varun Dhawan shared the clip on his Instagram story and wrote, "Wow didn't expect that also @chrisrock has a chin."

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the much-talked-about moment and wrote, "And they say women can never control their emotions."

Sophie Choudry shared her reaction on Twitter, writing, "Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone's medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he'll be remembered for this crazy incident."

Advertisement

ALSO READ Oscars 2022: Academy REACTS after Will Smith punches Chris Rock on stage

Several Hollywood stars including Cardi B, Maria Shriver, Trevor Noah expressed their reactions to the onstage scuffle through their social media handles. Many in the ceremony also looked stunned by the altercation.

For those unversed, Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and he then made a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith (Will Smith's wife) being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head. Last year, Jada Pinkett Smith had announced that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to slap Rock.

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:10 PM IST