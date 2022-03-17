'Bachchhan Paandey' to face loss of 500 screens because of 'The Kashmir Files': Report

'The Kashmir Files' is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office. The film released on March 11 and has been giving a tough competition to the pan-India release 'Radhe Shyam' which hit the theatres on the same day.

Now, yet another much-hyped film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is gearing up for its release on March 18. However, according to a report in Bollywood Life, the massive success of 'The Kashmir Files' has resulted in a loss of around 400-500 screens for 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

The report stated that most of the single screens in the country are in no mood to replace 'The Kashmir Files' with 'Bachchhan Paandey', due to the former's growing demand at the ticket windows.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community in the 1990s. It is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

On the other hand, 'Bachchhan Paandey', starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez is touted to be an action comedy. The makers of the film have been on a promotional spree for the past one week with pulling off activities like the cast travelling in a train to Delhi from Mumbai, to releasing special 'Bachchhan Paandey' goods and merchandise.

