'Bachchhan Paandey' song 'Heer Raanjhna' highlights Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s chemistry

After releasing the teaser of the romantic song ‘Heer Raanjhana’ from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, the makers of the action comedy have finally released the full song on social media.

With a nice colourful backdrop of a mela, the video of the song shows us the lead pair Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez’s character enjoy being in a relationship. The actors are seen spending quality time together and can’t get enough of each other in the song.

While the song teaser gave us a hint of what it’s going to be, ‘Heer Raanjhana’ showcases the lead protagonist Akshay’s relationship with Jacqueline. Another song from the movie ‘Meri Jaan’ highlighted the chemistry between Akshay and Kriti Sanon.

Advertisement

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:21 PM IST