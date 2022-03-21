'Bachchhan Paandey' Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 12 crore

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey' featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi has earned Rs 37.25 crore at the box office.

After opening the box office with Rs 13.25 crore on its release day, 'Bachchhan Paandey' earned Rs 12 crore on day two and the film continues to hold the box office steady with an impressive double-digit number and earned Rs 12 crore on day three.

Despite the current circumstances, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is performing well at the box office, showcasing a steady growth at the ticket counters taking the total weekend number to Rs 37.25 crore at the box office.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, has now released in cinemas worldwide.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:08 PM IST