e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

'Bachchhan Paandey' Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 12 crore

'Bachchhan Paandey' featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi has earned Rs 37.25 crore at the box office
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey' featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi has earned Rs 37.25 crore at the box office.

After opening the box office with Rs 13.25 crore on its release day, 'Bachchhan Paandey' earned Rs 12 crore on day two and the film continues to hold the box office steady with an impressive double-digit number and earned Rs 12 crore on day three.

Despite the current circumstances, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is performing well at the box office, showcasing a steady growth at the ticket counters taking the total weekend number to Rs 37.25 crore at the box office.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, has now released in cinemas worldwide.

ALSO READ

'Bachchhan Paandey' to face loss of 500 screens because of 'The Kashmir Files': Report 'Bachchhan Paandey' to face loss of 500 screens because of 'The Kashmir Files': Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:08 PM IST