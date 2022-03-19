'Bachchhan Paandey' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's film opens with a whopping Rs 13.25 crore

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchhan Paandey', starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi, has opened with flying colors at the box officr.

With housefull boards galore, the makers are joyful with an astounding collection of Rs 13.25 crore on the first day itself. The entertaining flick is also witnessing a promising collection for the weekend as movie lovers throng the screens and have already pre-booked their seats.

With the momentum created by 'The Kashmir Files' nationwide, 'Bachchhan Paandey's screen numbers were affected. Despite that, the movie opened with exceeding expectations.

The trade experts such as Taran Adarsh too are talking about the blockbuster as the movie takes off to a flying start on the weekend.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

The film is touted to be an action comedy with Akshay playing the titular role. The makers of the film have been on a promotional spree for the past one week with pulling off activities like the cast travelling in a train to Delhi from Mumbai, to releasing special 'Bachchhan Paandey' goods and merchandise.

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ hit the silver screens on the occasion of Holi on March 18.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:49 PM IST