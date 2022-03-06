Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar dances his heart out in 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' teaser; song out tomorrow

While fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of 'Bachchhan Paandey', the makers have announced the release of its next track 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' along with a teaser of the song.

Taking to their social media handles, the production house shared a small glimpse of the song.

In the caption, they wrote, "Jab pyaar ne ki Bewafai, toh dosto ne asli dosti nibhayi: Taiyaar ho jayiye doston ke saath sunne ke liye Bhaukaal Entertainment wala gaana. #SaareBoloBewafa, song out tomorrow! Holi Pe Goli."

The song teaser shows Akshay in a dancing his heart out in the avatar of a gangster. The up-beat tempo of the song sets the perfect mood for Akshay's entry, which will be out tomorrow.

By releasing the super-thrilling trailer and upbeat songs of the film, director Farhad Samji already has the audience on the edge with the gripping storyline.

The film also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 02:59 PM IST