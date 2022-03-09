Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up London schedule of 'An Action Hero'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up the London schedule of his upcoming film 'An Action Hero'.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video compiling moments from his stay in London. He also dropped some selfies and a picture with co-star Jaideep Ahlawat.

In one of the pictures, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor has also teased a glimpse of the script of the film, adding to the excitement of fans awaiting to see Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar.

Ayushmann had earlier said that it was his first time shooting in London and that he was quite excited to see the beauty of the country from close quarters.

He had also revealed that 'An Action Hero' is shot on a very large scale at picturesque locations of India as well as the United Kingdom.

'An Action Hero' is produced by Aanand L Rai and is directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of an action star who has to indulge in real-life action to save the day.

Apart from 'An Action Hero', Ayushmann’s slate of films also include Anubhav Sinha’s 'Anek' and Anubhuti Kashyap’s 'Doctor G'.

