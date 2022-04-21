Ayushmann Khurrana to be seen as undercover cop in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for breaking social stigmas and smashing stereotypes with his films, is all set to slip into the shoes of an undercover cop in his upcoming political action thriller 'Anek'.

The star, who is often seen impressing the audience with his comical punches, tremendous acting, and a great grasp of desi dialect, will now be seen entertaining them in an undercover cop avatar.

While talking about his character in the forthcoming film ‘Anek’, Ayushmann said, “This is the first time the audience will see me in this avatar. I have played a cop before but this is the first time they will see me going undercover. Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect. I was very pumped to try my hands at portraying Joshua as it gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t done before. I owe it to my audience to offer them new experiences with each film."

The actor added, "As an undercover cop, Joshua has the perfect traits of a spy and I had to work on my physical and mental skills to portray that. Right from his observation skills to his ability to combat the enemy, the character's journey keeps one intrigued and gripped throughout. Also, the action sequences had to look real and raw to fit into the world of Anek and to portray what Anubhav had envisioned, I was inscribed with the right amount of guidance and training.”

Talking about the film, director Anubhav Sinha says, “I am excited about Anek’s release as it has a lot in store for the audience. Ayushmann has put everything into portraying Joshua, there is no one else who could have done it better than him. Not only is he a great actor but he was pretty dauntless when it came to performing action as an undercover cop in the film.”

‘Anek’ is a political action thriller that poses a larger question about what it truly takes to be an Indian above all its divide and how one man is on a mission to unite the nation! The film is shot in extraordinary locations in the North East.

'Anek', jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, is all set to release on May 27, 2022.

