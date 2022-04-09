Ayushmann Khurrana spills the beans on upcoming movies in 2022: 'Bringing the best content I could find'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled that he is set to have ‘an incredibly exciting year in cinema’. He is confident of entertaining audiences thoroughly as Ayushmann feels he is ‘bringing the best of content’ for people to watch on the big screen.

Ayushmann has a stellar line up of films in 2022. He will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s 'Anek', Anubhuti Kashyap’s 'Doctor G' and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s 'Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Ayushmann says, “I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I’m confident that I’m bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen.”

About 'Anek' he says, “My first release of the year, Anek, is a project that’s extremely close to my heart and it’s a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences. It will question what it takes to be an Indian above all the divide that the country faces and will emphasise on a hard hitting question - ‘what does it take to be called an Indian?’.”

About 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero' Ayushmann reveals, “My next Doctor G is a subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner. It’s a brilliant subject with a message that will appeal to people’s hearts. It is the brand of cinema which has become my identity in movies.”

He adds, “Action Hero is super fresh, zany and quirky. I loved exploring this genre for the first time and I know that we have a product that will engage and intrigue cine-lovers across India. Overall, I’m thrilled about the year ahead and want to give audiences quality entertainment along with the freshest content that’s novel for the big screen.”

