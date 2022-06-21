Ayushmann Khurrana on World Music Day: 'I've been working on some beautiful tracks, can’t wait to share'

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is not just a brilliant actor, he is also a great singer. Who can forget his soulful songs 'Paani Da Rang', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Saadi Galli Aaja' among other chartbusters that the nation has crooned to.

Ayushmann’s love for music propelled him to start a band called 'Ayushmann Bhava' a few years back and whenever the actor gets some time from his hectic shooting schedules, he takes off to enthrall people all over the world through his concerts.

On World Music Day, Ayushmann reveals that people can expect some really beautiful singles coming from him in the near future and he also details out what music means to his life and soul.

Ayushmann says, “Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I have tried to be on that journey every time I have sung. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new age, slightly off-beat yet cool, melodious and always youth facing. Today, I’m really excited to share that I have been working on some really beautiful tracks which I can’t wait to share.”

He adds, “Music has always been my best friend. I have always maintained that I'm the happiest when I express through music and I’m eager to speak to people and bare my heart and soul with these new tracks. The microphone has been my companion since my school days - its seen me through every phase of life. So, I’m really going to pour my heart out this time with these new songs that are coming your way.”

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in two very interesting projects this year - Anubhuti Kashyap’s 'Doctor G' and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s 'Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.